Published Apr 8, 2025
WATCH: Marcus Satterfield, Rob Dvoracek + players press conference
circle avatar
Zack Carpenter  •  InsideNebraska
Publisher
Twitter
@Zack_Carp

Nebraska football tight ends coach Marcus Satterfield, linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek, tight end Heinrich Haarberg and Jack linebacker Willis McGahee IV met with the media following Tuesday's spring practice.

Watch the post-practice press conference via the links below and on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Subscribe to our channel for FREE to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska.

Advertisement

COVERAGE FROM TUESDAY'S PRACTICE:

>> NEWS & NOTES: Tuesday practice observations

>> VIDEO: Watch our Sights & Sounds highlights

>> PHOTO: Flip through Inside Nebraska's practice gallery

TE coach Marcus Satterfield

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

LB coach Rob Dvoracek

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

TE Heinrich Haarberg

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Jack LB Willis McGahee IV

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> GAIN ALL-ACCESS with an annual or monthly subscription for less than $10/month

>> NEW SUBSCRIBERS get 30 days FREE

>> Sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals)

>> Follow us on Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel