Think you know who's going to take it all this year? Know all four teams that are going to make a run all the way to the Final Four? Or, have no idea and just want to fire away blindly in hopes of this being the year you crush it? Whatever your answer, you can enter our FREE bracket contest at Inside Nebraska by tapping THIS LINK. This year, I'm rolling out subscription prizes and money prizes* for the top three spots IF we get a minimum of 30 bracket entries. 1st place – $200 + three-month subscription extension 2nd place – $50 + three-month extension 3rd place – Three-month extension *ONLY current Inside Nebraska subscribers are eligible for a cash prize (current subscribers will get extensions, non-subscribers will get comps) *money will be paid by whatever form requested by the winners (Venmo, Zelle, PayPal, direct deposit, paper check, etc.) ****** Contest is free to enter. One entry per person. ***CONTEST LINK*** Bracket group: Inside Nebraska March Madness Password: nebraskarivals

WEEKEND REVIEW

Here are our other top three stories of the weekend in Husker Athletics:

1 – Nebraska to face Texas A&M ... in *both* NCAA Tournament matchups

In case you missed it – and, come on, how could you have missed it? – both the Nebraska men's and women's basketball teams secured berths in the NCAA Tournament. And both teams, naturally, will face off against Texas A&M in their first-round matchups: Fred Hoiberg's crew as a No. 8 seed (Friday at 5:50 p.m. CT) and Amy Williams' squad as a No. 6 seed. A juicy, juicy, JUICY storyline and matchup in both cases that was drummed up by both the men's selection committee and the women's selection committee. Was it all purely coincidental? Maybe. Maybe not. But likely not. Either way, read up more on the men's team matching up with the Aggies HERE and check out more on the women's team's matchup HERE.

2 – Baseball just keeps rolling, softball strikes back

Nebraska baseball did all its chores this weekend ... including sweeping. The Huskers are on an absolute tear of late, having won 12 of their last 15 since starting the season 1-2 – including wins in 10 of their last 12 games. Nebraska (13-5) has won all four of its weekend series to begin the season, taking a 3-1 road series over Grand Canyon, a three-game road sweep over College of Charleston, a 2-1 series win over South Alabama in the Huskers' first homestand of the year and, most recently, their second sweep in the season's first month with a three-game cleaning of Nicholls State's clock. The Huskers won their three games by a combined score of 33-10. Josh Caron (5-for-10, HR, two 2Bs, six RBI, six R, three BB and just one K across three games) and Will Walsh (5-for-8, two HR including a grand slam, eight RBI, five R, one BB, one HBP and no K across two games) were the ones who powered the Huskers at the plate in the three-game homestand. Read up more on Game 1 here, Game 2 here and Game 3 here from our new contributing writer Jonah Waits. The softball team, meanwhile, is likewise on a roll of its own. After Rhonda Revelle's crew dipped below the .500 mark five days ago in a 5-3 loss to Northern Colorado, the Huskers have climbed their way back by rattling off five consecutive wins. Three of those victories came in blowout fashion over Northern Colorado (12-4 in six innings on Sunday), run-rule victories in five innings over both Maine (10-0 last Tuesday) and Creighton (9-0 on Saturday). The other two came in thrilling fashion: The Huskers rallied in two straight games and won on back-to-back walk-offs against Northern Colorado on Thursday (6-5 in 10 innings) and North Dakota on Friday (11-10). Against Northern Colorado, Nebraska trailed 5-0 through five frames but scored three runs in the sixth and two runs in the seventh to force extra innings. After a scoreless eighth and ninth inning, Nebraska claimed the victory when Alina Felix delivered a walk-off RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 10th. Against North Dakota, Samantha Bland powered a walk-off two-run homer to cap the come-from-behind victory. Nebraska trailed 4-0 after a half inning of play, 7-3 after an inning and a half and 10-7 after three-and-half innings but rallied to win on a walk-off hit for the second night in a row. The Huskers' first lead of the game came when Bland took a 2-2 pitch over the wall in center to cap a terrific night. The freshman went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a homer and three RBIs while scoring a pair of runs. She set a career high in hits and matched her career high in doubles.

3 – Finally, mercifully ... a football press conference