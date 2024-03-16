LINCOLN, Neb. – Why knock the guy out right away when you can trade punches? It makes the fight more entertaining.

Right?

In a nail-biter that had fans on the edge of their seats at Haymarket Park, Nebraska baseball emerged from the smoke holding a 7-6 win over Nicholls State in the opener of a three-game series Friday night.

The Huskers (11-5) pulled out a razor-thin victory behind the hero of the night, junior catcher Josh Caron, whose powerful bat secured their 10th win in the last 13 games and put down a red-hot Colonels team (17-4) that had won nine of its last 10 entering the series.

The Huskers almost certainly don’t win this game without his big night at the plate, as he finished 3-for-4 and accounted for six of the Huskers' seven runs. That included five RBI to tie a career high, two runs scored and a three-run bomb for his team-leading fifth home run. He also added a double to finish a triple short of the cycle.

Nebraska starting pitcher Drew Christo worked five innings, allowing five hits and two runs (one earned) while striking out four and walking none in a no-decision.

The junior right-hander got into a bit of trouble in the first inning when he allowed a leadoff single to Nicholls senior Parker Coddou, who reached second and stole third base. However, Christo was able to pitch out of the jam, striking out the next two batters and inducing a ground out to end the inning.

He allowed just one baserunner over his next three innings to pave the way for a big fourth inning.

Nebraska came out strong in the bottom half, beginning it with a single and subsequent steal of second by junior Joshua Overbeek as well as a walk by senior Cole Evans. Caron then strolled to the plate with two outs and blasted a home run to right field on the first pitch he saw, putting the Huskers up, 3-0.



