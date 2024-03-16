Nebraska baseball certainly isn't Auburn, but today the Huskers were tigers.

Wait, what? How?

They struck early and often with patience at the plate. All the while waiting for their opportunity to strike.

And strike they did.

Nebraska’s baseball team left the jungle with no scratches and a blowout 16-0 win over Nicholls State in the second act of this weekend’s three-game series Saturday afternoon at Haymarket Park.

The Huskers (12-5) proved why they are the third-rated team in RPI – a rating system used to rank teams based upon its wins and losses and its strength of schedule – as they won convincingly on the way to their 11th victory in the last 14 games.

Josh Caron was the hero of Friday night's 7-6 victory in Game 1 as the junior finished with three hits (including a home run and a double), five RBI and two runs scored.

Today’s game had a different star: None other than notable redshirt junior utility man Will Walsh, who at this point seems like he can do anything, including single-handedly beating the Colonels (17-5), who have now lost their last two by a combined score of 22-6 in their first losing skid of the season. They had won nine of their last 10 entering the series against Nebraska.

