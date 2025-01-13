Transfer Tracker: Nebraska portal class + former Huskers' new landing spots

Nebraska football and head coach Matt Rhule have built a large class of transfer portal additions for the 2025 cycle.

The Huskers, as of January 12, have signed 16 additions out of the portal. That class currently ranks No. 14 in college football and No. 2 in the Big Ten just behind UCLA, per the Rivals Transfer Portal team rankings.

The Huskers' 16 transfer additions in 2025 is tied with their 2022 class for the program's biggest transfer class.

On the flip side, the team has seen 30 total departures via the portal – a total that includes seven walk-on departures.

Below is Inside Nebraska's Transfer Tracker, giving a full rundown of the Huskers' new portal class and the previous school for those signees – plus a list of all 30 departures and the landing spots for each player who has found a new home thus far.