Enter our Inside Nebraska March Madness bracket contest
Happy Selection Sunday, folks!
Both the Nebraska men's and women's basketball teams will be in the Big Dance this year, and we are just playing the waiting game to find out each squad's seed, opponent, location and tip-off day/time.
You can now enter Inside Nebraska's bracket contest by tapping the link below.
This year, I'm rolling out subscription prizes and money prizes* for the top three spots IF we get a minimum of 30 bracket entries.
1st place – $200 + three-month subscription extension
2nd place – $50 + three-month extension
3rd place – Three-month extension
*ONLY current Inside Nebraska subscribers are eligible for a cash prize (current subscribers will get extensions, non-subscribers will get comps)
*money will be paid by whatever form requested by the winners (Venmo, Zelle, PayPal, direct deposit, paper check, etc.)
******
Contest is free to enter. One entry per person.
Bracket group: Inside Nebraska March Madness
Password: nebraskarivals
=================================
=================================
