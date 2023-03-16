Spring football is almost here! That means its time for senior recruiting analyst Greg Smith and staff writers Steve Marik and Geoff Exstrom to sit down and discuss Matt Rhule's first spring at Nebraska.

The guys covered a wide range of topics including what stuck wit them from the offseason, which transfers excite them most, the QB competition and much more.

02:30 - Offseason Storylines

09:20 - Overall Storylines

30:20 - Offensive Storylines

46:10 - Defensive Storylines

63:22 - Final Question