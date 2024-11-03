Advertisement
in other news
Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss to UCLA
Key statistics from Nebraska's loss to UCLA on Saturday.
• Steve Marik
Grading Nebraska's lackluster performance in disappointing loss to UCLA
Grading Nebraska's disappointing performance in the 27-20 home loss to UCLA
• Tim Verghese
LIVE GAME THREAD: Nebraska vs. UCLA
Live score updates, discussion and latest reports on Nebraska vs UCLA.
• Zack Carpenter
How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-UCLA and all CFB Week 10 games
How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska vs UCLA, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 10 schedule.
• Inside Nebraska
FINAL: #2 Nebraska sweeps #7 Wisconsin, first win in Madison in 11 years
Final score and discussion as Nebraska SWEEPS Wisconsin in Top 10 showdown, wins in Madison for first time in 11 years.
• Zack Carpenter
in other news
Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss to UCLA
Key statistics from Nebraska's loss to UCLA on Saturday.
• Steve Marik
Grading Nebraska's lackluster performance in disappointing loss to UCLA
Grading Nebraska's disappointing performance in the 27-20 home loss to UCLA
• Tim Verghese
LIVE GAME THREAD: Nebraska vs. UCLA
Live score updates, discussion and latest reports on Nebraska vs UCLA.
• Zack Carpenter
Early returns from Nebraska's recruiting weekend positive despite loss
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- OLB
- WR
- PRO
- OT
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT
Advertisement
Advertisement