{{ timeAgo('2022-08-27 01:12:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Nebraska-Northwestern Hub Page

Zack Carpenter • InsideNebraska
Publisher
@Zack_Carp
Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He has covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.

Gameday is finally here, and Inside Nebraska has you covered on all angles for the Huskers' bout with Northwestern.

Here is our one-stop shop of feature stories, analysis pieces and columns from the past week leading up to the game, and we will update this page with the rest of our in-game and postgame content as it comes in:

Saturday, Aug. 27

>> One Last Call: Final thoughts, questions, score predictions for Nebraska-Northwestern


Friday

>> Bold Predictions as Nebraska enters crucial early game against Northwestern

>> Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Three matchups to keep your eye on

>> Zack Carpenter joins Ireland's No. 1 sports talk show to analyze NU opener


Thursday

>> Trying to avoid last year's start, Nebraska wants to "let it rip" in Dublin

>> 48 Hours: Analyzing Nebraska football as Huskers Gameday inches closer

>> Scott Frost confident in game plan, talks coaches in press box vs. on field

>> A look at Northwestern: Hilinski's arm, Hull's legs, Skoronski vs NU's EDGE


Wednesday

>> Chinander wants to see "if these guys are who I think they are"

>> Whipple looking to clean up "a few mental mistakes" ahead of season opener

>> Huskers reveal nine Blackshirts ahead of season opener in Ireland

>> Top storylines for Nebraska football ahead of season-opener in Dublin


Tuesday

>> With 15 transfers, culture keepers build “us” attitude, not “them and us”


Monday

>> From "hot mess" to Husker captain, Caleb Tannor has grown as player, leader


Sunday, Aug. 21

>> Poise and ball security: Game experience has Casey Thompson as Huskers' QB1

>> Nebraska's EDGE Evolution

>> Presser Notes: NU gears up for huge season-opening clash with Northwestern

>> Sights & Sounds: Scott Frost, Casey Thompson preview Northwestern matchup

