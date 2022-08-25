DUBLIN – It is now less than 48 hours from kickoff in Dublin, and the Huskers are ready to roll.

That's what Scott Frost believes anyway, as the Nebraska head coach was adamant on Thursday afternoon that his team is "ready" with its game plan and prep work.

Frost displayed a high level of confidence during the press conference, showcasing just as much belief – perhaps even more – in the Huskers' goal of getting out to a 1-0 start.

You can read up more on Frost's final preseason presser and his persona by following this link in our story from Frost's interview.

In the video above, Inside Nebraska publisher Zack Carpenter analyzes Frost's media appearance on the Aviva Stadium field in Dublin, and he breaks down what to expect as we inch closer and closer to kickoff.

Watch that video above or on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for free, or listen to the audio format on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.