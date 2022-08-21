Nebraska's EDGE Evolution
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Garrett Nelson made some eye-opening comments at the podium on Level 6 of Memorial Stadium on Sunday. The junior captain reflected on his early playing days in Lincoln and how it was difficult adju...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news