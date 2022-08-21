Presser Notes: NU gears up for huge season-opening clash with Northwestern
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
It's finally, mercifully Game Week for Nebraska football.The Huskers will be heading overseas on Monday in the lead-up to Saturday's season opener against Northwestern.Nebraska coach Scott Frost, s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news