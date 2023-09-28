Nebraska announces $450 million renovation plans for Memorial Stadium
Another massive project for Nebraska football is set to get underway: Trev Alberts’ plans to renovate Memorial Stadium were released in an agenda Thursday, and the Nebraska athletic director’s aggressive proposal to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents next Thursday morning will have a price tag of $450 million attached to it.
According to the proposal, which you can read here, the purpose of this massive project was three-fold: to create a facility that enhances the evolving fan experience, modernize the facility to ensure an infrastructure for the next century and to create a facility that has equitable and affordable access for all fans.
If accepted by the Board of Regents, completion of the entire stadium renovation project is targeted for July 2026, with occupancy to follow in August. A waiver is sought to permit this work to commence following the 2023 football season.
According to Alberts, who spoke with media Thursday morning after the plans were released, major construction is slated to start immediately after the 2024 season. Construction of South Stadium would begin in January, and the athletic department is anticipating only one season of football would be disrupted.
Here are a few designs the athletic department made available at this morning's press conference:
Who’s funding the $450 million? The proposal says $250,000,000 will come from Athletic/University/other funds (and that includes authorization to borrow up to $50,000,000 from the University’s Internal Lending Program) while another $250,000,000 will come via Private Funds.
The renovation of Memorial Stadium includes all four sides of the Stadium: South, East, North, and West. Here’s more info from the project description:
>> The entire South Stadium will be replaced with chair-back general seating and enhanced premium seating. Demolition will occur in other areas as well.
>> South Stadium: The proposed project will provide a new seating bowl, loading dock area, new restrooms, concessions, and vertical transportation opportunities for South Stadium fans.
>> East and West Stadiums: The proposed project will provide renovated restrooms and concessions for East and West Stadium fans.
>> North Stadium: Areas vacated by the Football Program in the Tom and Nancy Osborne Athletic Complex (OAC) will be renovated to expand the existing Sports Performance areas to be used by all other sports except football.
>> New chair-back seating in the West and East Stadiums with increased aisle width.
>> 360-degree field level concourse connection.
>> 270-degree main level concourse connection.
>> New stadium support spaces to include loading dock, vertical transportation, and commissary to enhance “game day” operations and the ability for 365-day use of the facility.
>> Concession upgrades, refurbished menu options and added points of sale throughout the stadium.
>> Restroom modernization throughout the stadium.
>> Re-organization of various Athletic Department functions in the North Stadium.
>> Academic curriculum space allocation.
>> Development of the South Plaza as a new gateway to the west edge of campus.
>> Enhanced student life amenities.
>> ADA upgrades through the stadium.
