Another massive project for Nebraska football is set to get underway: Trev Alberts’ plans to renovate Memorial Stadium were released in an agenda Thursday, and the Nebraska athletic director’s aggressive proposal to the University of Nebraska Board of Regents next Thursday morning will have a price tag of $450 million attached to it.

According to the proposal, which you can read here, the purpose of this massive project was three-fold: to create a facility that enhances the evolving fan experience, modernize the facility to ensure an infrastructure for the next century and to create a facility that has equitable and affordable access for all fans.

If accepted by the Board of Regents, completion of the entire stadium renovation project is targeted for July 2026, with occupancy to follow in August. A waiver is sought to permit this work to commence following the 2023 football season.

According to Alberts, who spoke with media Thursday morning after the plans were released, major construction is slated to start immediately after the 2024 season. Construction of South Stadium would begin in January, and the athletic department is anticipating only one season of football would be disrupted.

Here are a few designs the athletic department made available at this morning's press conference: