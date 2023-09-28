Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.
The next big undertaking for Nebraska football and the Husker athletic department will likely be underway soon with the massive $450 million renovation plans to Memorial Stadium that Trev Alberts and the university announced on Thursday morning.
Alberts will be going in front of the university's Board of Regents one week from today on Thursday, Oct. 5 to give them the formal proposal of stadium upgrades.
This morning, though, Alberts stepped in front of the media to give more in-depth details about the project, the timeline of how it all came together, a timeline for completion, the three top priorities for the renovations and a capacity reduction when the project is complete.
