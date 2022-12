The Husker staff welcomed 31 new players to the Nebraska football program on National Signing Day.

The Huskers brought in 21 high school players to earn the No. 4-ranked class in the Big Ten, added six new transfers for one of the best hauls in the country and also welcomed four preferred walk-ons as part of their 2023 signing class. And there will likely be more additions by the time the Feb. 1 signing day rolls around.

In the meantime, below is a full rundown of the Huskers' haul – including star rankings, scouting reports, recruiting backgrounds and a few targets left on the board.