Nebraska picked up the 28th member of its 2023 class on Wednesday morning in D'Andre Barnes, a three-star defensive back from Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colorado.

Barnes is a 6-foot, 175-pounder who brings speed to the Husker secondary. He won the 2021 Colorado Class 5A 200-meter dash with a time of 21.69 seconds and placed third in the 100 that season with a 10.91. He's recorded a personal-best 100 time of 10.69 and 21.49 in the 200.

Former Nebraska star Jay Foreman joins Inside Nebraska staff writer Steve Marik to break down Barnes' game tape.

Watch Jay and Steve break down Barnes' game film in the video above, and check out all of our video content for free on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel.