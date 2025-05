2027 Denton (Tex.) Guyer four-star EDGE/athlete Zane Rowe last visited Nebraska in 2023, when he was a high school freshman just getting on program’s radars.

A lot has changed since then.

Rowe, who caught schools’ attention with his pass-rushing ability as a freshman is now being looked at as both a tight end offensively and an EDGE defensively. He’s ranked as a top-100 prospect and one of the top EDGEs in the 2027 cycle. Nebraska, has seen some coaching turnover since he last visited.