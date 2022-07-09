Husker Hurry Up: OL dominoes, new FutureCast prediction, Gates leaving

Or, grab that coffee to go and listen to the Husker Hurry Up on the Inside Nebraska Podcast, available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify .

Good morning, and welcome to a rare weekend edition of the Husker Hurry Up! This is your guide to news, analysis and other tidbits as we get you caught up and prepared for everything that’s going on in Nebraska football, recruiting, volleyball, basketball and more throughout the week. So grab your coffee and sit down to read up on your favorite Huskers players and teams.

You wouldn’t be able to miss them if you saw them on the streets, and you likely didn’t miss the news of their commitments over the past two days:

Amir Herring, a 6-foot-3 and 280-pound offensive guard out of West Bloomfield (Mich.), committed to Michigan on Thursday, and Cayden Green, a 6-foot-5 and 315-pound offensive tackle out of Lee’s Summit North (Kansas City), committed to Oklahoma on Friday.

Each offensive lineman in the 2023 class spoke with Rivals national recruiting analyst Clint Cosgrove to detail the reasons they picked their respective schools, as Herring said that the opportunity to stay home and play in front of family and friends was one of the primary reasons and Green said that he had opportunities at Oklahoma that he “couldn’t pass up.”

Their commitments to a Big Ten opponent and a former Big 12 rival have left Nebraska with two more top-of-the-board targets now off that recruiting board.

The Huskers made a good run at each player, but neither commitment decision was unexpected.

Herring picking the Wolverines stings in the sense that Nebraska seemed to have the upper hand for a little while in his recruitment, but losing him to his home state school makes the pill ever so slightly easier to swallow.

Green chose to go back to his roots, committing to Oklahoma which lies less than two hours from his Tulsa birthplace that he lived in until he was 4 years old. His commitment to the Sooners, though, is not at the same he stayed home so it doesn’t sting quite as bad level as Herring.

Whatever the case, the Huskers have a need for at least one more offensive lineman in this class, so seeing two primetime targets commit elsewhere on back-to-back days is a bit of a kick to the you-know-what.