Nebraska MBB assistant Armon Gates leaving Huskers for another position

Nebraska is losing one of its key assistants from the men's basketball program.

Huskers coach Fred Hoiberg confirmed on Friday night that Armon Gates is leaving Nebraska after four seasons with the program.

“Armon Gates has informed me that he is leaving Nebraska to take another coaching position," Hoiberg said in a statement. "I appreciate all of Armon’s contributions to Husker Basketball over the past four-plus seasons, as he has been a valuable member of our coaching staff since I arrived three years ago.

"I wish Armon, his wife Ashley and his family all the best as he begins his new endeavor. Looking forward, we will be diligent in finding the right person to join our coaching staff to continue to help us build our program.”

Gates joined the Nebraska staff in 2018 following five seasons on the Northwestern staff. He was originally hired by former Huskers coach Tim Miles but was retained by Hoiberg when he took over following the 2018-19 season.

Gates worked primarily with Nebraska's backcourt in addition to his work in recruiting and helping scout opponents for the Huskers. There was speculation that he was set to leave the program in the spring, but he initially had planned to stay. Now, though, the Huskers will be searching to fill Gates' spot.