Fred Hoiberg has landed his first commitment of the 2024 recruiting class: four-star guard Nick Janowski has committed to Nebraska.

Hoiberg and the Huskers did some work to land the 6-foot-4, 195-pound shooting guard. They hosted Janowski for an official visit on March 27-28, and less than three weeks later have secured his commitment over other top offers such as Wisconsin and Iowa, plus Marquette, Iowa State, USC and Virginia Tech.

Pulling the 112th-ranked overall player in the class becomes even more impressive when considering he plays at Pewaukee High School, which rests less than 90 minutes from the Badgers' campus in Madison. His commitment keeps the Huskers' recruiting momentum going after their recent hot stretch of landing a pair of transfers – Brice Williams and Rienk Mast – just two days ago.

Janowski, a left-handed guard, averaged 23.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game last season. He shot 54% from the field, 76% from the free-throw line and 41% from 3-point range for Pewaukee.