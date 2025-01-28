Recruiting Blitz: Nebraska gearing up for Junior Day, hosting transfer OL

In this week's episode of Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese breaks down some key visitors expected in Lincoln for the Huskers' Junior Day on Feb. 1 as the Huskers gear up for their first major recruiting weekend of 2025

Verghese breaks down some key four-star prospects committed elsewhere, two top offensive tackle targets, and some local defenders all expected in Lincoln on Saturday. First-year wide receivers coach Daikiel Shorts Jr. has expanded the board at his position for the 2026 cycle and two targets are expected to make their first visits to Nebraska.

To close, Verghese discusses a rapidly developing situation with Notre Dame offensive line transfer Rocco Spindler, as the seasoned offensive guard is expected to visit Nebraska on Tuesday.