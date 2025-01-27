Marik: A look at Huskers' DL as Terry Bradden coaches in another Super Bowl

The new Nebraska football defensive line coach is headed to the Super Bowl.
Again.
In December, the Huskers announced Terry Bradden as the team's replacement for former DL coach Terrance Knighton. Bradden has some unfinished business, though, before he gets to work in Lincoln.
With the Kansas City Chiefs' 32-29 win over Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, Bradden will be helping coach the Chiefs’ defensive line against Philadelphia two weeks from now in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.
Bradden, who’s been a member of three Super Bowl-winning Chiefs teams, is in his eighth year with Kansas City. He is currently in his fourth season as the Chiefs' assistant defensive line coach, where he has worked with line-of-scrimmage players such as six-time All-Pro honoree Chris Jones and former Purdue stud George Karlaftis.
On Sunday, there was some extra Husker flavor in the Chiefs’ locker room after the game, including sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola and true freshman linebacker Dawson Merritt, who’s the son of Chiefs’ defensive backs coach Dave Merritt.
Bradden is inheriting a defensive line room that is losing its three best players from 2024 in Ty Robinson, Nash Hutmacher and Jimari Butler, as well as its top edge pass rusher in James Williams.
Notable losses with those four, no doubt. But the cupboard isn't bare in Lincoln, even if it could use another experienced and quality body along the interior if there are any available in the spring portal window. And that's a big if.
As of today, notable returners in Nebraska's defensive line room still listed on the updated 2025 roster include Riley Van Poppel, Cameron Lenhardt, Keona Davis, Elijah Jeudy, Sua Lefotu, Dylan Parrott, Jordan Ochoa, Mason Goldman, Ashton Murphy and David Hoffken.
Nebraska also took to the transfer portal and landed three new pieces in Williams Nwaneri from Missouri, Jaylen George from East Tennessee State and Gabe Moore from Mississippi State.
Nebraska's 2025 class, who Bradden didn't recruit, includes Kade Pietrzak, Malcolm Simpson and Tyson Terry, all three of whom won't be around for spring ball as they are summer enrollees.
So, as winter workouts continue, and as the unit's incoming position coach heads to another Super Bowl, here are some thoughts on the spring defensive line room as it stands today: