Marik: A look at Huskers' DL as Terry Bradden coaches in another Super Bowl

The new Nebraska football defensive line coach is headed to the Super Bowl.

Again.

In December, the Huskers announced Terry Bradden as the team's replacement for former DL coach Terrance Knighton. Bradden has some unfinished business, though, before he gets to work in Lincoln.

With the Kansas City Chiefs' 32-29 win over Buffalo in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, Bradden will be helping coach the Chiefs’ defensive line against Philadelphia two weeks from now in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Bradden, who’s been a member of three Super Bowl-winning Chiefs teams, is in his eighth year with Kansas City. He is currently in his fourth season as the Chiefs' assistant defensive line coach, where he has worked with line-of-scrimmage players such as six-time All-Pro honoree Chris Jones and former Purdue stud George Karlaftis.

On Sunday, there was some extra Husker flavor in the Chiefs’ locker room after the game, including sophomore quarterback Dylan Raiola and true freshman linebacker Dawson Merritt, who’s the son of Chiefs’ defensive backs coach Dave Merritt.