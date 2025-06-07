No. 1 TE, two-sport star Ahmad Hudson goes in-depth on second Huskers visit

Nebraska football held its second Matt Rhule Football Camp of the month on Sunday.
A quick recruiting update on four-star Miami LB commit Jordan Campbell, one of Nebraska's top targets in the 2026 class.
Early returns on Nebraska's June 6-8 official visit weekend featuring a top commit and multiple top OL targets
Nebraska recruiting intel from elite 2027 and 2028 recruits in town for the Hudl Futures Forum
Inside Nebraska caught up with Ahmad Hudson, the No. 1 TE in 2027 who Nebraska has offered in FB and MBB.
Nebraska football held its second Matt Rhule Football Camp of the month on Sunday.
A quick recruiting update on four-star Miami LB commit Jordan Campbell, one of Nebraska's top targets in the 2026 class.
Early returns on Nebraska's June 6-8 official visit weekend featuring a top commit and multiple top OL targets