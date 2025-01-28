Roster building lessons from the first 12-team College Football Playoff

The first iteration of the 12-team College Football Playoff has come and gone, with Ohio State coming out on top after impressive wins over Tennessee, Oregon, Texas and Notre Dame. The Big Ten was well-represented with four teams from the conference making the playoffs, two advancing to the final four.

Matt Rhule has stated his goal is to get Nebraska into the playoffs, and those goals are all the more realistic considering the expanded field. After seeing the Big Ten's own Ohio State hoist the trophy, here's five roster-building lessons Nebraska, and every program in the country, can learn.