Fred Hoiberg and the Husker basketball program gained two transfer commitments within a couple hours on Wednesday. The first transfer came at around 1 p.m. with Rienk Mast, a 6-foot-9, 240-pounder who was a first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference selection this past season at Bradley. Mast is ranked No. 29 in Rivals' Top Transfer Portal Athletes. Then, at around 2:30 p.m., Brice Williams joined the fun. Per Williams' Instagram, Nebraska secured the commitment of the 6-7, 215-pound guard who spent the past four seasons at Charlotte, where he played in 88 career games with 27 starts. The Huntersville, N.C., native redshirted the 2021-22 campaign due to a knee injury. Williams was a second-team All-Conference USA member this past season. Charlotte won the College Basketball Invitational and Williams was selected Most Valuable Player. During the CBI, he averaged 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and three assists while recording two double-doubles.

Brice Williams. (Charlotte athletics)

What does Williams bring to Nebraska’s roster?

Williams has excellent size for a wing and is a proven 3-point and free-throw shooter. This past season he led the 49ers in scoring, averaging a career-high 13.8 points. He did so while mostly coming off bench as the sixth man — he started just 13 of the team’s 36 games but played starter’s minutes. Williams shot .397 percent from 3-point range, going 58-of-146 from deep. Williams averaged 5.3 rebounds per game and 1.2 assists. Williams, who is a solid free-throw shooter as well at 84 percent (97-of-115), recorded four double-doubles this past season, including a 25-point, 13-rebound outing against Rice. That night against the Owls, Williams went 3-of-3 from 3 and was a perfect 4-of-4 at the line. In late December, Williams rattled off back-to-back 31-point performances off the bench.

What’s ahead