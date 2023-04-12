Trev Alberts said it best during one of his recent Husker Radio Network appearances when asked about Fred Hoiberg and his Nebraska basketball program.

“What I was pleased with was to see the resiliency and the fight, and to see them stay together and see young men who ordinarily didn’t have a large role on the team in the middle of the year come together," the athletic director said. "I thought they had good unity. I thought they were a much tougher team. I think they played good defense.”

But the 2022-23 season is over, and the Huskers were left with a bad taste in their mouth following a disappointing loss to lowly Minnesota on the first day of the Big Ten Conference Tournament in Chicago.

Alberts then said what all Husker basketball fans are currently thinking about the 2023-24 season.

“Really pleased with the progress Fred and his staff have made,” Alberts said, “and obviously this will be a really important offseason for them.”

Without a doubt, Hoiberg and his staff are in the midst of an important offseason. The transfer portal is going wild, and the Huskers need to find replacements for the key players they lost last season, like Sam Griesel, Emmanuel Bandoumel and Derrick Walker.

Rienk Mast is the first step of this offseason.