Nebraska football is set to do battle against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday.

The Huskers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) is looking to get back in the win column and back into the postseason for the first time in seven years as it welcomes the Terps (5-4, 2-4) to Memorial Stadium.

Inside Nebraska gets you set for the Week 10 matchup with our Essential Reads from our past week of coverage as the two teams gear up for Saturday's bout (11 a.m. Central Time on Peacock).