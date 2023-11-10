Essential Reads: Getting you set for Nebraska vs. Maryland
Nebraska football is set to do battle against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday.
The Huskers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) is looking to get back in the win column and back into the postseason for the first time in seven years as it welcomes the Terps (5-4, 2-4) to Memorial Stadium.
Inside Nebraska gets you set for the Week 10 matchup with our Essential Reads from our past week of coverage as the two teams gear up for Saturday's bout (11 a.m. Central Time on Peacock).
>>> Not a member of Inside Nebraska? SIGN UP TODAY to unlock all of our these stories and to sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>>> Don't miss your chance to join our GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST for a shot at winning a free one-year subscription and message board bragging rights
=========================
NUTS & BOLTS:
>>> Depth Chart
>>> Spread, point total, trends
=========================
PREDICTIONS:
>>> Bold Predictions
>>> Final Scores + CFB Week 11 Picks
=========================
IN THE FILM ROOM:
>>> Maryland: Three players to watch & three numbers to know
>>> The Checkdown: Busted coverages, Gbayor's hot start, Malachi's blocking
>>> Blackshirt Breakdown: Nebraska-Michigan State
>>> Carpenter: Charting each snap in Buford's 3-3-5 debut
=========================
COLUMNS & FEATURES:
>>> Upon Further Review: Nebraska-Michigan State
>>> Players to Watch: Three rising young Huskers who could play key roles
>>> Matt Rhule: Everything he said this week on Michigan scandal, B1G officials
>>> Tony White: Coverage busts, Tagovailoa and more
>>> Marcus Satterfield: Wants Haarberg to "run through someone's face"
>>> Malachi Coleman: Freshman carving pivotal role as stud blocker
=========================
RECRUITING:
>>> Recruiting Rundown: Numbers game & checking on OVs
>>> Throwback Thursday: Comparing Nebraska, Maryland starters as recruits
=========================
MULTIMEDIA:
Visit the INSIDE NEBRASKA YOUTUBE CHANNEL for all of our video content, including the weekly Xs and Os breakdown with former Nebraska star Jay Foreman, all of the Huskers' weekly press conference videos and more – including coverage of Nebraska volleyball and recruiting!
Head to APPLE PODCASTS or SPOTIFY for all of our Husker podcasts!
VIDEO ANALYSIS:
=========================