Recruiting Blitz: Final winter portal window thoughts, new 2026 offers

In this week's edition of Recruiting Blitz, Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese offers his final thoughts on Nebraska's work in the winter transfer portal window. He first offers updates on remaining targets in the portal and recent developments with targets committing elsewhere. He then assesses the 15-man portal class Nebraska has put together, what could be left for the staff to address in the spring window and where the roster stands relative to the end of the 2024 season.

To close, Verghese touches on some new offers Nebraska has made in some relatively new territory for Matt Rhule and his staff, what the next few weeks look like for Husker recruiting and an early look at the Feb. 1 Junior Day.