Zack Carpenter is the publisher of Inside Nebraska. He previously covered recruiting and the team beat for Ohio State, Clemson, South Carolina and recruiting at the national level for three years.
It's been a year of rolling with the punches for Nebraska football, next man up littered throughout seemingly every position and slow-but-exciting growth for the litany of young talent on Matt Rhule's Huskers team.
As it has been every week with the injury adversity and attrition Nebraska has experienced, the Huskers will be looking for first- and second-year players to step up on Saturday during a huge game against Maryland.
Here are three rising young Huskers who could play pivotal roles when the Terps roll into town:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.