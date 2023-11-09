It's been a year of rolling with the punches for Nebraska football, next man up littered throughout seemingly every position and slow-but-exciting growth for the litany of young talent on Matt Rhule's Huskers team.

As it has been every week with the injury adversity and attrition Nebraska has experienced, the Huskers will be looking for first- and second-year players to step up on Saturday during a huge game against Maryland.

Here are three rising young Huskers who could play pivotal roles when the Terps roll into town: