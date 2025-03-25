Rhule has "no concerns" at the running back spot behind Emmett Johnson

Matt Rhule isn't worried about the running back position as his football program continues on with spring practices in Lincoln.

Emmett Johnson returns, which is a big deal considering he hit his stride and made the most out of the opportunities he was given once Dana Holgorsen entered the fray midseason to call plays in the final four games of the 2024 season.

But behind Johnson? That's a discussion worthy to be had, because there are untested guys itching to show E.J. Barthel what they can do.

"I have no concerns at running back," Rhule said Tuesday following his team's second of 15 practices.

With Nebraska's big back from last year, Dante Dowdell, transferring to Kentucky, there's an opening for that role this fall. One of Dowdell's backups in 2024, Kwinten Ives, is entering his third season in the program.

The 6-foot-3, 210 pounds, Ives played in nine games in 2024, did some kickoff return, but only took six carries for 7 yards, mostly in mop-up duty. He had a 1-yard touchdown run in the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College when Dowdell was in the transfer portal.

Up until this point, fans have just heard about what Ives has looked like behind the scenes. But now is the time for Ives to show he belongs on the 105-man roster, which will be set sometime in the summer.

"The only reason why Kwinten hasn't had a lot of production...just hasn't had the opportunity, but he has the talent," Rhule said. "He's 210 pounds, he can run."

But Ives isn't the only running back looking to make a move this spring. There's also Mekhi Nelson, a late addition to the 2024 class who sounded like he was turning heads late in the season.

Listed at 6 feet and 185 pounds, though the online roster hasn't been updated with accurate heights and weights, Nelson is an intriguing ball carrier who kept his head down and got better behind the scenes last year.

"We were going to play Mekhi last year at the end of the year in a couple games," Rhule said. "I forget what happened, it ended up not working out. But Mekhi is dynamically fast, explosive, unbelievably competitive, has an edge to him that I love."

Then there are the two true freshmen early enrollees in Jamarion Parker and Conor Booth.

Rhule said the 5-11 Parker, who came to the program weighing 175 pounds, is currently hovering around 190 pounds, which will sure help running the ball between the tackles in the Big Ten. Booth, a powerful local athlete out of Wahoo (Neb.) Bishop Neumann, already has big-back size at 6 feet, 210 pounds.

"We feel really good about those guys," Rhule said of Barthel's room. "I don't think that's a position where we feel like, at least right now, that, 'Hey, we need to go out and do something here.' We got guys that we know can play."

The 5-9, 180-pound Kenneth Williams, a small but speedy Michigan native who played his senior year of high school at Lincoln High and walked-on, also returns to help push everyone in the room and perhaps carve out a returner role on special teams.