Amid losing streak, Huskers need to keep grinding: "That's the bottom line"

No one likes the sound or feel of a losing streak. And when one of those reaches four games, like it has for Fred Hoiberg's Nebraska Cornhuskers, those outside the program start thinking the worst.

Will the program make the 15-team Big Ten Tournament? Will the Huskers get back to the Big Dance for a second consecutive season? Is it time to hit the panic button with 13 regular-season games remaining?

Yes, the noise is awfully loud outside of Hoiberg's program, which sits at 12-6 overall and 2-5 in Big Ten play after dropping four straight, three of which have come on the road.

Inside the Huskers' walls, though, Hoiberg still believes his team will weather this storm it finds itself in. And while it doesn't look or feel like it for some, those postseason goals set in the summer when this roster was finalized are still alive.

"It's all out there right now," Hoiberg said Tuesday during a press conference at Pinnacle Bank Arena ahead of Wednesday night's 8 p.m. home game against USC (11-7, 3-4). "We went from being in a really good situation, in a really good position, to still having our goals right in front of us."

While it was a loss and moral victories aren't really his thing, it was hard for Hoiberg to ignore the positives he and his staff saw for stretches at Maryland. The defensive intensity wasn't there for a full 40 minutes, but there was enough of it to nearly escape with a win against a team Nebraska hasn't beat on the road since January 2017.

"One thing I really liked about the last game, I thought our defensive edge was back, and that's got to be our constant," Hoiberg said.

Keeping the players focused on the upcoming job and not on what a four-game losing streak could turn into is a top priority right now. So is ramping things up defensively. That's where it starts.

In seven games against Big Ten competition, Nebraska is allowing 81.4 points per game, third-worst in the conference behind Iowa (88.6) and Minnesota (82.9). The Huskers' perimeter defense has struggled mightily with too many slow or out-of-position rotations and soft close-outs. Nebraska's last four opponents have have shot a combined 47% from 3 (58-of-122), with Maryland making 10 3s, Rutgers 12, Purdue 19 and Iowa 17.

Responding from adversity, not hitting the panic button and sticking together on the court when things go south is the name of the game right now. It's a long season, and the road doesn't get much easier with the Huskers' next three opponents after USC being ranked in No. 18 Wisconsin, No. 17 Illinois and No. 15 Oregon.

"Body language in this business, man, it's not good. Teams will pounce, they'll smell blood in the water and they'll jump all over you when that happens," Hoiberg said. "We show examples of it when guys hang their heads or throw their arms up. When we stay together, we're pretty good and we have a chance. And I thought for the most part, against Maryland, it was good. Against Rutgers, I didn't see a lot of head hanging. We played hard that game, we just didn't play with the toughness that we needed to. We got it back in this last one.

"So, just keep grinding, man. That's the bottom line. We just got to keep fighting, keep swinging. And I'm confident this team will go on a run at some point."

The team doesn't want to always have to rely on a packed PBA to get a win, but having thousands in red backing you up on the court sure is nice. And for the first time since the Indiana win on Dec. 13, the student section will be full as classes at UNL have started again.

"Our students will be back tomorrow. Very important for us to get the crowd behind us early in this game, coming off the streak that we're on right now," Hoiberg said. "Got to do everything in our power to get out of it."