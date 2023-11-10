Game day for Nebraska football is at our doorstep once again as the Huskers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) welcome Maryland (5-4, 2-4) to Memorial Stadium on Saturday. As Nebraska and Maryland get ready for kick off (11 a.m. Central Time on Peacock) the Inside Nebraska crew dishes out final score predictions for the game plus our staff's CFB Week 11 picks! >> GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-month or free one-year subscription! Scroll past the table of CFB staff picks below for more info. >> SUBSCRIBE: All access to our premium content & boards for $9.95/month =========================

Nebraska vs. Maryland Final Score Predictions

Spread at time of picks: MD -1.0 O/U 44.5 ZACK: Nebraska 23, Maryland 20 STEVE: Nebraska 24, Maryland 20 GREG: Maryland 24, Nebraska 20 JANSEN: Nebraska 21, Maryland 17

“The Ten” … Games to Pick

Week 11 Games Matchup Spread Nebraska (5-4) vs Maryland (5-4) MD -1.0 3 Michigan (9-0) at 10 Penn State (8-1) MICH -3.5 Miami (6-3) at 4 Florida State (9-0) FSU -14.5 18 Utah (7-2) at 5 Washington (9-0) WASH -9.0 13 Tennessee (7-2) at 14 Missouri (7-2) TENN -1.5 Rutgers (6-3) at 22 Iowa (7-2) IOWA -1.5 Minnesota (5-4) at Purdue (2-7) PURD -1.0 Northwestern (4-5) at Wisconsin (5-4) WISC -11.5 9 Ole Miss (8-1) at 2 Georgia (9-0) UGA -10.5 West Virginia (6-3) at 17 Oklahoma (7-2) OU -13.0

Week 11 CFB Picks ATS Zack Steve Greg Jansen Nebraska Nebraska Maryland Nebraska Michigan Michigan Michigan Michigan FSU Miami FSU Miami Washington Washington Washington Washington Tennessee Missouri - $ Missouri Missouri - $ Rutgers - $ Rutgers - $ Iowa Rutgers - $ Minnesota - $ Minnesota - $ Purdue Minnesota - $ N'Western N'Western N'Western N'Western Georgia Georgia Georgia Georgia Oklahoma Oklahoma West Virginia Oklahoma Last week: 4-6 (6 pts) Last week: 4-6 (4 pts) Last week: 5-5 (6 pts) Last week: 6-4 (7 pts)

Season Standings After Week 10

Greg: 48-46-6 (55 pts) Jansen: 51-44-5 (55 pts) Zack: 46-50-4 (54 pts) Steve: 48-48-4 (50 pts)

Important notes: >>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Michigan to beat Penn State, 21-20, he may have Penn State listed on the chart because he is predicting a Michigan win but does not believe the Wolverines will cover the spread (which is -3.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown! >>> The spreads are locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider. >>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game. >>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game. =========================

