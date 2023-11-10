Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Nebraska vs. Maryland final score predictions plus CFB Week 11 picks

Inside Nebraska
Staff

Game day for Nebraska football is at our doorstep once again as the Huskers (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten) welcome Maryland (5-4, 2-4) to Memorial Stadium on Saturday.

As Nebraska and Maryland get ready for kick off (11 a.m. Central Time on Peacock) the Inside Nebraska crew dishes out final score predictions for the game plus our staff's CFB Week 11 picks!

>> GUESS THE SCORE CONTEST: Tell us your final score predictions IN THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board for a chance to win a free one-month or free one-year subscription! Scroll past the table of CFB staff picks below for more info.

>> SUBSCRIBE: All access to our premium content & boards for $9.95/month

=========================

Nebraska vs. Maryland Final Score Predictions

Spread at time of picks:

MD -1.0

O/U 44.5

ZACK: Nebraska 23, Maryland 20

STEVE: Nebraska 24, Maryland 20

GREG: Maryland 24, Nebraska 20

JANSEN: Nebraska 21, Maryland 17

“The Ten” … Games to Pick

Week 11 Games
Matchup Spread

Nebraska (5-4) vs Maryland (5-4)

MD -1.0

3 Michigan (9-0) at 10 Penn State (8-1)

MICH -3.5

Miami (6-3) at 4 Florida State (9-0)

FSU -14.5

18 Utah (7-2) at 5 Washington (9-0)

WASH -9.0

13 Tennessee (7-2) at 14 Missouri (7-2)

TENN -1.5

Rutgers (6-3) at 22 Iowa (7-2)

IOWA -1.5

Minnesota (5-4) at Purdue (2-7)

PURD -1.0

Northwestern (4-5) at Wisconsin (5-4)

WISC -11.5

9 Ole Miss (8-1) at 2 Georgia (9-0)

UGA -10.5

West Virginia (6-3) at 17 Oklahoma (7-2)

OU -13.0
*neutral field in Jacksonville, Fla.
Week 11 CFB Picks ATS
Zack Steve Greg Jansen

Nebraska

Nebraska

Maryland

Nebraska

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

Michigan

FSU

Miami

FSU

Miami

Washington

Washington

Washington

Washington

Tennessee

Missouri - $

Missouri

Missouri - $

Rutgers - $

Rutgers - $

Iowa

Rutgers - $

Minnesota - $

Minnesota - $

Purdue

Minnesota - $

N'Western

N'Western

N'Western

N'Western

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Georgia

Oklahoma

Oklahoma

West Virginia

Oklahoma

Last week:

4-6 (6 pts)

Last week:

4-6 (4 pts)

Last week:

5-5 (6 pts)

Last week:

6-4 (7 pts)
$ = straight-up upset

Season Standings After Week 10

Greg: 48-46-6 (55 pts)

Jansen: 51-44-5 (55 pts)

Zack: 46-50-4 (54 pts)

Steve: 48-48-4 (50 pts)

Important notes:

>>> Our 10 picks in the table above are made "Against the Spread." For example: If one of our staff members predicts Michigan to beat Penn State, 21-20, he may have Penn State listed on the chart because he is predicting a Michigan win but does not believe the Wolverines will cover the spread (which is -3.5 points in this case). For those unfamiliar with how ATS picks work, head to this link for a full rundown!

>>> The spreads are locked in at 2 p.m. Wednesday every week. Each staff member had the same spread to consider.

>>> Scoring System: 1 point awarded in the season standings for each correct pick, 1 bonus point awarded for correctly picking an upset straight up, 1 bonus point awarded for predicting the exact score + winner of Nebraska's game.

>>> We will do weekly picks during the regular season, and we will extend it into the postseason if Nebraska reaches a bowl game.

=========================

Guess the Score Contest: Win a free one-year subscription

Head to THIS THREAD on our Insider's Board to give us your* prediction in our weekly Guess the Score Contest!

*yore

Free year = Pick the correct winner AND the exact final score

Free month = Pick the correct winner AND the closest to each team's score without going over each team's final point total

You may only enter one score prediction each week, and predictions lock one hour before kickoff. Maximum subscription prize per person is one year.

THIS YEAR'S CONTEST WINNERS:

Minnesota Game: None

Colorado: Jaemekon

Northern Illinois: NU HZKRZ

Louisiana Tech: HuskerFitter98

Michigan: TheAdmiral1777 and argon – A rare case of dual winners!

Illinois: Huskersrockin

Northwestern: HuskerRick

Purdue: gobigredno.1 – Correctly predicted the exact final score (Nebraska 31, Purdue 14) to become our first winner of a free one-year subscription!

Michigan State: saudi_aurora

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement