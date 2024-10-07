Blackshirt Breakdown: Rutgers Edition

Welcome to the Blackshirt Breakdown, Inside Nebraska's video series where former Husker Blackshirt and eight-year NFL veteran, Jay Foreman, and staff writer Steve Marik get together to break down the film of the latest Husker game.

Nebraska enters its first of two bye weeks with a 5-1 overall record and a 2-1 mark against Big Ten competition. The Huskers defended their home field in Lincoln Saturday afternoon with a 14-7 win over the previously-unbeaten Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

After the bye week, Nebraska will head to Bloomington, Indiana, to play the unbeaten No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers (6-0, 3-0) on Saturday, Oct.19. Indiana is coming off a 41-24 road win at Northwestern and will also enjoy a bye week this weekend. Earlier this season head coach Curt Cignetti's team has beaten conference opponents UCLA (42-13) and Maryland (42-28).

