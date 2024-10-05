Key stats of the game in Nebraska's win over Rutgers

- OLB
Our final score predictions for Nebraska-Rutgers, plus our staff's Week 6 CFB picks against the spread.
Rivals' Greg Smith has the latest recruiting buzz on a half-dozen major Midwest prospects.
Rivals' Marshall Levenson spotlights four QBs in the Mid-South Region playing their way onto the recruiting radar.
Final score and recap as Nebraska stayed hot, sweeping Illinois to win 10th straight match and take 30 of last 33 sets.
Updates and thoughts on NU injuries, field-goal operations and Dylan Raiola going against Rutgers' NFL-inspired defense.
