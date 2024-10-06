Quotebook: Nebraska-Rutgers

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola, and a slew of defensive players were chosen for Saturday's postgame interviews with the media following the Huskers' 14-7 win.

Hear from Rhule and the nine Nebraska players HERE. Below, we dig into the Quotebook from the postgame podiums as the Huskers (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) march into the bye week having already tied the program's most wins in a season since 2016.