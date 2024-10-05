WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers after win over Rutgers

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule during Saturday’s Nebraska-Rutgers game (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Huskers moved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten with a 14-7 win over Rutgers on Saturday. Hear from Rhule, Raiola and a host of Huskers in their postgame press conference via the video links below.

All presser videos are also available on the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel

HC MATT RHULE

QB DYLAN RAIOLA

TE THOMAS FIDONE

DL TY ROBINSON

DE JAMES WILLIAMS

LB JAVIN WRIGHT

SAF ISAAC GIFFORD

SAF DeSHON SINGLETON

DB MARQUES BUFORD JR.

P BRIAN BUSCHINI