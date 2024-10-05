Snap Judgments: Instant analysis on Nebraska's gritty win over Rutgers

Nebraska football gutted out another one. Head coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Huskers are moving onto a bye week with a win streak in their pocket.

Following last week's road win over Purdue, the Huskers came back to Lincoln for their Homecoming game and walked away – limping but still upright – with a 14-7 win over Rutgers on Saturday.

It was the exact type of game we expected, even if 14-7 wasn't on any of our bingo cards: An ugly, stagnant, defense-fueled, physical slugfest that, if you walk away as a winner, you're just happy to get out of dodge.

And, with that, let's get to some Snap Judgments.

Here is Inside Nebraska's instant analysis and reaction on Saturday's battle between the Huskers (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) and Scarlet Knights (4-1, 1-1) at Memorial Stadium.