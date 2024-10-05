Advertisement

Nebraska-Rutgers final score predictions plus CFB Week 6 picks ATS

Our final score predictions for Nebraska-Rutgers, plus our staff's Week 6 CFB picks against the spread.

Rumor Mill: Nebraska QB target with Ohio State, LSU offers set to visit

Rivals' Greg Smith has the latest recruiting buzz on a half-dozen major Midwest prospects.

Mid-South Spotlight: Four QBs that have hit the radar this fall

Rivals' Marshall Levenson spotlights four QBs in the Mid-South Region playing their way onto the recruiting radar.

Nebraska VB: Huskers win 10th straight, sweep Illinois on the road

Final score and recap as Nebraska stayed hot, sweeping Illinois to win 10th straight match and take 30 of last 33 sets.

Injuries, field-goal ops and Dylan Raiola vs NFL-inspired Rutgers defense

Updates and thoughts on NU injuries, field-goal operations and Dylan Raiola going against Rutgers' NFL-inspired defense.

Published Oct 5, 2024
Snap Judgments: Instant analysis on Nebraska's gritty win over Rutgers
Zack Carpenter  •  InsideNebraska
Nebraska football gutted out another one. Head coach Matt Rhule, quarterback Dylan Raiola and the Huskers are moving onto a bye week with a win streak in their pocket.

Following last week's road win over Purdue, the Huskers came back to Lincoln for their Homecoming game and walked away – limping but still upright – with a 14-7 win over Rutgers on Saturday.

It was the exact type of game we expected, even if 14-7 wasn't on any of our bingo cards: An ugly, stagnant, defense-fueled, physical slugfest that, if you walk away as a winner, you're just happy to get out of dodge.

And, with that, let's get to some Snap Judgments.

Here is Inside Nebraska's instant analysis and reaction on Saturday's battle between the Huskers (5-1 overall, 2-1 Big Ten) and Scarlet Knights (4-1, 1-1) at Memorial Stadium.

