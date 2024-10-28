Blackshirt Breakdown: Ohio State Edition

Advertisement

in other news

Rhule felt "championship mindset" as Huskers nearly upset No. 4 Ohio State

Rhule felt "championship mindset" as Huskers nearly upset No. 4 Ohio State

Matt Rhule spoke from the heart after his Huskers nearly took down No. 4 Ohio State on the road Saturday.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Rapid Recap: Initial thoughts following Nebraska's 21-17 loss to Ohio State

Rapid Recap: Initial thoughts following Nebraska's 21-17 loss to Ohio State

Inside Nebraska writers react to Nebraska's 21-17 loss to No. 4 Ohio State

 • Tim Verghese and Steve Marik
Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss at No. 4 Ohio State

Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss at No. 4 Ohio State

Key statistics from Nebraska's game at No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Grading Nebraska's offense and defense in 21-17 loss to No. 4 Ohio State

Grading Nebraska's offense and defense in 21-17 loss to No. 4 Ohio State

Grading Nebraska's gritty performance in a 21-17 loss to No. 4 Ohio State

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
FINAL: Ohio State 21, Nebraska 17

FINAL: Ohio State 21, Nebraska 17

Final score and recap as Nebraska loses to No. 4 Ohio State, 21-17, on the road inside The Horseshoe.

Premium contentForums content
 • Zack Carpenter

in other news

Rhule felt "championship mindset" as Huskers nearly upset No. 4 Ohio State

Rhule felt "championship mindset" as Huskers nearly upset No. 4 Ohio State

Matt Rhule spoke from the heart after his Huskers nearly took down No. 4 Ohio State on the road Saturday.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Rapid Recap: Initial thoughts following Nebraska's 21-17 loss to Ohio State

Rapid Recap: Initial thoughts following Nebraska's 21-17 loss to Ohio State

Inside Nebraska writers react to Nebraska's 21-17 loss to No. 4 Ohio State

 • Tim Verghese and Steve Marik
Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss at No. 4 Ohio State

Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss at No. 4 Ohio State

Key statistics from Nebraska's game at No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Published Oct 28, 2024
Blackshirt Breakdown: Ohio State Edition
circle avatar
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Steve_Marik
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Welcome to the Blackshirt Breakdown, Inside Nebraska's video series where former Husker Blackshirt and eight-year NFL veteran, Jay Foreman, and staff writer Steve Marik get together to break down the film of the latest Husker game.

Nebraska made Ohio State sweat thanks to a rebound performance from Tony White's defense and three field goals from John Hohl, but the Huskers ultimately fell 21-17 on the road in Columbus on Saturday. The Huskers drop to 5-3 overall and 2-3 against Big Ten competition.

Up next is a home game against UCLA (2-5,1-4) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Bruins had lost five straight to Indiana, LSU, Oregon, Penn State and Minnesota before snapping their losing streak in Piscataway with a 35-32 win at Rutgers two weekends ago. This weekend they enjoyed a bye and will come to Lincoln with an extra week to prepare.

Watch Jay's in-depth analysis of the Huskers' loss to Ohio State in the video above, and head to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our Blackshirt Breakdown episodes. All episodes are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

RELATED CONTENT

>> Grading Nebraska's offense and defense in 21-17 loss to No. 4 Ohio State

>> Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss at No. 4 Ohio State

>> Rapid Recap (VIDEO): Initial thoughts following Nebraska's 21-17 loss to Ohio State

>> Rhule felt "championship mindset" as Huskers nearly upset No. 4 Ohio State

>> CARPENTER: Five thoughts following Huskers' narrow loss at Ohio State

>> Sherman on motivated locker room following loss, Hartzog on his INT

ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?

>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD

>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)

>> Subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel

Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement