Blackshirt Breakdown: Ohio State Edition

Welcome to the Blackshirt Breakdown, Inside Nebraska's video series where former Husker Blackshirt and eight-year NFL veteran, Jay Foreman, and staff writer Steve Marik get together to break down the film of the latest Husker game.
Nebraska made Ohio State sweat thanks to a rebound performance from Tony White's defense and three field goals from John Hohl, but the Huskers ultimately fell 21-17 on the road in Columbus on Saturday. The Huskers drop to 5-3 overall and 2-3 against Big Ten competition.
Up next is a home game against UCLA (2-5,1-4) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Bruins had lost five straight to Indiana, LSU, Oregon, Penn State and Minnesota before snapping their losing streak in Piscataway with a 35-32 win at Rutgers two weekends ago. This weekend they enjoyed a bye and will come to Lincoln with an extra week to prepare.
Watch Jay's in-depth analysis of the Huskers' loss to Ohio State in the video above, and head to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our Blackshirt Breakdown episodes. All episodes are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
