Blackshirt Breakdown: Ohio State Edition

Nebraska made Ohio State sweat thanks to a rebound performance from Tony White's defense and three field goals from John Hohl, but the Huskers ultimately fell 21-17 on the road in Columbus on Saturday. The Huskers drop to 5-3 overall and 2-3 against Big Ten competition.

Up next is a home game against UCLA (2-5,1-4) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. The Bruins had lost five straight to Indiana, LSU, Oregon, Penn State and Minnesota before snapping their losing streak in Piscataway with a 35-32 win at Rutgers two weekends ago. This weekend they enjoyed a bye and will come to Lincoln with an extra week to prepare.

