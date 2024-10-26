Rapid Recap: Initial thoughts following Nebraska's 21-17 loss to Ohio State

in other news
GAME THREAD: Nebraska-Ohio State
Score updates and discussion as Nebraska takes on Ohio State at The Horseshoe.
Breaking down Nebraska basketball's roster with season-opener in sight
As the season is set to open Nov. 4, here's a breakdown of Nebraska's roster.
How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Ohio State + all CFB Week 9 games
How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska-Ohio State, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 9 schedule.
Nebraska VB: Huskers sweep Illinois for second time this season
Final score and recap as Nebraska volleyball netted its second sweep over Illinois this season.
Senior Commit Spotlight: Four-star QB TJ Lateef putting it all together
Nebraska four-star quarterback commit TJ Lateef is having a remarkable senior year, here's a breakdown of his film
Watch below as Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik share their initial thoughts following Nebraska's 21-17 loss to No. 4 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.
The two react to the loss, discuss the up-and-down performance from the offense, praise Tony White and his unit for their performance against the run and spotlight the performance of John Hohl.
WATCH BELOW
