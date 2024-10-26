Advertisement

GAME THREAD: Nebraska-Ohio State

GAME THREAD: Nebraska-Ohio State

Score updates and discussion as Nebraska takes on Ohio State at The Horseshoe.

Breaking down Nebraska basketball's roster with season-opener in sight

Breaking down Nebraska basketball's roster with season-opener in sight

As the season is set to open Nov. 4, here's a breakdown of Nebraska's roster.

How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Ohio State + all CFB Week 9 games

How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Ohio State + all CFB Week 9 games

How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska-Ohio State, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 9 schedule.

Nebraska VB: Huskers sweep Illinois for second time this season

Nebraska VB: Huskers sweep Illinois for second time this season

Final score and recap as Nebraska volleyball netted its second sweep over Illinois this season.

Senior Commit Spotlight: Four-star QB TJ Lateef putting it all together

Senior Commit Spotlight: Four-star QB TJ Lateef putting it all together

Nebraska four-star quarterback commit TJ Lateef is having a remarkable senior year, here's a breakdown of his film

Published Oct 26, 2024
Rapid Recap: Initial thoughts following Nebraska's 21-17 loss to Ohio State
Tim Verghese and Steve Marik
Watch below as Inside Nebraska's Tim Verghese and Steve Marik share their initial thoughts following Nebraska's 21-17 loss to No. 4 Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio.

The two react to the loss, discuss the up-and-down performance from the offense, praise Tony White and his unit for their performance against the run and spotlight the performance of John Hohl.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

