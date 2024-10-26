CARPENTER: Five thoughts following Huskers' narrow loss at Ohio State

in other news
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio State 21, Nebraska 17.
There is your final score as the Huskers nearly – VERY nearly – pulled off one of the most gigantic, program-changing upset victories in the history of Nebraska football.
Instead, the No. 4 team in the country responded to Nebraska's go-ahead score in the fourth quarter with a touchdown of its own as the Buckeyes (6-1 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) got up from the mat just in time.
The Huskers (5-3, 2-3) took a 17-14 lead with 10:47 remaining in the fourth quarter, but Ohio State responded with a 75-yard scoring drive for a 21-17 lead at the 6:03 mark and held on to win after closing it out with two defensive stops.
With the game having gone final, normally this is the space when I give my Snap Judgments: Some instant analysis and reaction regarding the 'Skers.
This time, I chose to go a little longer and go a little deeper with five thoughts on Nebraska's narrow loss on Saturday. Six thoughts, actually, if you listen to the hidden bonus track at the end (aka if you read my one final thought in the last section).
Nebraska's hopes of officially becoming bowl eligible and locking up a postseason berth were delayed, not denied, as the Huskers took their punches but then punched back against the juggernaut Buckeyes – and will now prepare for a prime opportunity to seal a bowl bid against UCLA (2-5, 1-4) next Saturday in Lincoln.
