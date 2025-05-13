In-State Spotlight: RB Nelsyn Wheeler emerging as Power Four prospect

2026 Millard (Neb.) South three-star running back Nelsyn Wheeler has seen a rise in Power Four interest this spring.

The speedy 5-foot-9, 200lb junior committed to Northern Illinois in early February but backed off that commitment just two months later while picking up offers from the likes of Wisconsin, Maryland, Northwestern, Kansas and Michigan State. He’s now scheduled to make official visits to Wisconsin, Cincinnati and Kansas in June. More Big Ten programs could be added to his official visit schedule. Nebraska is monitoring and paid him a visit last week, but at this point in his recruitment he’s not interested in camping to earn an offer, rather focusing on the schools that have already offered.

What has Big Ten programs in particular so intrigued in Wheeler and will Nebraska offer? Let’s discuss.