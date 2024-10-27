Sherman on motivated locker room following loss, Hartzog on his INT

Advertisement

in other news

Pregame Sights: Who made Nebraska's travel roster to Ohio State?

Pregame Sights: Who made Nebraska's travel roster to Ohio State?

Here are the Huskers who made the travel roster for the Ohio State game.

Premium content
 • Inside Nebraska
GAME THREAD: Nebraska-Ohio State

GAME THREAD: Nebraska-Ohio State

Score updates and discussion as Nebraska takes on Ohio State at The Horseshoe.

Premium contentForums content
 • Staff
Breaking down Nebraska basketball's roster with season-opener in sight

Breaking down Nebraska basketball's roster with season-opener in sight

As the season is set to open Nov. 4, here's a breakdown of Nebraska's roster.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Ohio State + all CFB Week 9 games

How to watch, stream, listen to Nebraska-Ohio State + all CFB Week 9 games

How to watch, stream and listen to Nebraska-Ohio State, plus TV info for every game on the CFB Week 9 schedule.

 • Inside Nebraska
Nebraska VB: Huskers sweep Illinois for second time this season

Nebraska VB: Huskers sweep Illinois for second time this season

Final score and recap as Nebraska volleyball netted its second sweep over Illinois this season.

Premium contentExternal content
 • Staff

in other news

Pregame Sights: Who made Nebraska's travel roster to Ohio State?

Pregame Sights: Who made Nebraska's travel roster to Ohio State?

Here are the Huskers who made the travel roster for the Ohio State game.

Premium content
 • Inside Nebraska
GAME THREAD: Nebraska-Ohio State

GAME THREAD: Nebraska-Ohio State

Score updates and discussion as Nebraska takes on Ohio State at The Horseshoe.

Premium contentForums content
 • Staff
Breaking down Nebraska basketball's roster with season-opener in sight

Breaking down Nebraska basketball's roster with season-opener in sight

As the season is set to open Nov. 4, here's a breakdown of Nebraska's roster.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 27, 2024
Sherman on motivated locker room following loss, Hartzog on his INT
circle avatar
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Steve_Marik
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement