Inside Nebraska's Steve Marik and former Husker linebacker Jay Foreman discuss the addition of Glenn Thomas to Matt Rhule's staff.

Inside Nebraska sources have confirmed Thomas will coach the quarterbacks while offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield will move to coaching tights ends on top of his OC duties. Josh Martin, a former analyst who took over the tight end room for Bob Wager prior to fall camp beginning, will return to being an analyst.

Watch their in-depth analysis in the video above, and head to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel for all of our Blackshirt Breakdown episodes. All episodes are also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Discuss Glenn Thomas with other Nebraska fans on the Insider's Board.