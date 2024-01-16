Thomas will be departing the NFL to take on his new role at Nebraska, leaving his role as a Pittsburgh Steelers offensive assistant as he helped the Steelers make a push into the playoffs that ended in a 31-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in Monday's wild card round.

Nebraska offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield , who also served as the Huskers' QBs coach over the past year, will remain at OC but shift over to be the team's tight ends coach. The news was first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Nebraska football, incoming five-star Dylan Raiola and the rest of Matt Rhule's signal callers will soon have a new voice leading the room: Inside Nebraska sources have confirmed that the Huskers are hiring Glenn Thomas to be their new quarterbacks coach.

Prior to his role with the Steelers, Thomas was an offensive coordinator at four different FBS college football programs. After getting his coaching career rolling at Division II program Midwestern State in Texas, Thomas made a big leap in the coaching world by earning a role with the Atlanta Falcons. He got six years of coaching experience in the NFL with that initial role with Atlanta, serving three years as an offensive assistant (2008-11) and then three years as the quarterbacks coach (2012-14), coaching Matt Ryan for his first six seasons in the NFL and helping him develop into an eventual MVP winner during the 2016 season.

Thomas was not with the Falcons during Ryan's MVP season and run to the Super Bowl, however. He left the organization in 2015 to be Rhule's quarterbacks coach at Temple for one season before earning the offensive coordinator job in addition to his title as QBs coach with Rhule's program in 2016. Thomas followed Rhule to Baylor, where he was the Bears' co-offensive coordinator and QBs coach for all three of Rhule's seasons in Waco.

Thomas, though, did not follow Rhule to the NFL when he left Baylor to take the Carolina Panthers job. Thomas was hired to be UNLV's offensive coordinator and QBs coach, where he served in that role for two seasons (2020-21) before jumping to Arizona State for his fourth opportunity to be an offensive coordinator/QBs coach. He was the OC/QBs coach for one season at Arizona State before jumping to the NFL again, where he was an offensive assistant under Mike Tomlin with the Steelers for the past year.

Thomas will be providing a fresh voice for the QBs currently in the Huskers' position room just in time for the arrival of Raiola and another true freshman and Elite 11 finalist in Bellevue West's Daniel Kaelin – plus returning veteran Heinrich Haarberg, who started eight games for the Huskers and led them to a 5-3 record in those games.

Inside Nebraska will have more analysis on the Huskers' hiring of Thomas soon.