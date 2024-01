Glenn Thomas is set to be the next quarterbacks coach for Matt Rhule and the Nebraska football program, Inside Nebraska sources confirmed on Tuesday.

This is a big-boy hire by Rhule with some potentially massive effects on Nebraska's starting quarterback in 2023 (which will absolutely, no-doubt-about-it be incoming five-star true freshman Dylan Raiola), the Huskers' pursuit of adding Dana Holgorsen to their staff and the future of Marcus Satterfield at Nebraska – not just his role with the Huskers but his future on the staff, period.

No more time for small talk. Let's get right to it. Here's some analysis on the impact of the Thomas hire.