Linebacker was one of the positions where Nebraska football wanted to add an instant-impact player this offseason, so the Huskers took to the transfer portal and landed one with plenty of experience and production: Syracuse transfer Stefon Thompson has committed to Nebraska following his official visit during the Jan. 5-7 weekend.

Thompson spent the past four seasons at Syracuse, where he played and started for current Husker defensive coordinator Tony White . He has two seasons of eligibility left. He becomes the sixth transfer Nebraska has taken this offseason, joining defensive back Blye Hill , receivers Isaiah Neyor and Jahmal Banks , running back Dante Dowdell and offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua .

"I want to express gratitude to the schools and coaches who contacted me and hosted visits," Thompson wrote in a social media post. "While I appreciate the interest from everyone, I've decided on Nebraska because it aligns perfectly with my academic and athletic goals. It's the ideal fit for me, and I look forward to contributing to Nebraska's success, having a coach who understands me and can help unlock my potential makes this choice even more exciting."

The 6-foot-1, 248-pound Thompson played in 36 career games for the Orange and recorded a combined 169 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks and four forced fumbles.

The former three-star recruit in the 2020 class earned a starting role as a true freshman for White. That season, the linebacker played in 10 games and made 35 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. He enjoyed an even better 2021 season as a true sophomore, recording 79 tackles, eight tackles for loss and six sacks.

After a season-ending ACL injury to his right knee in the first half of the season-opener against Louisville kept him out of the entire 2022 campaign, Thompson returned in 2023 to play in every game with one start — he totaled a career-best 52 tackles to go along with four tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.

Thompson's relationship with White and knowledge of the DC's 3-3-5 defense should provide a smooth transition to Nebraska. Thompson played in a similar version of the defense in 2023 under one of White's mentors, Rocky Long, who was hired by Syracuse as DC when White left for Nebraska.

Thompson is a versatile linebacker who will be able to play either the Mike or Will inside positions at the second level, or the Jack linebacker role, which often aligns on the line of scrimmage and goes to battle against offensive linemen and tight ends.

Thompson enters a linebacker room that loses longtime starters Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich as well as depth pieces Garrett Snodgrass and Randolph Kpai, who transferred out.

John Bullock, a walk-on-turned-scholarship player, returns for his sixth season after playing in every game with 10 starts at inside 'backer. He recorded a career-best 50 tackles in 2023. Javin Wright also returns — the 6-foot-5 athlete played inside 'backer for his first time in 2023 and performed well, collecting 51 tackles.

The Huskers bring back versatile linebacker bodies like Jimari Butler, Princewill Umanmielen, MJ Sherman, Mikai Gbayor and Chief Borders. Gbayor has potential to play the Jack, as well as the Mike and Will spots. Borders might be an option there, too.

Behind them is a group of 'backers who are light on experience, including Kaine Williams, Gage Stenger, Dylan Rogers and Maverick Noonan. The Huskers also brought in two linebackers in the 2024 class: four-star Vincent Shavers Jr. and three-star Willis McGahee IV.