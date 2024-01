Former Syracuse linebacker Stefon Thompson has committed to Nebraska football, announcing his transfer on Thursday to give defensive coordinator Tony White and linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek a new – and much needed – weapon going into Year 2.

Thompson is the Huskers' second transfer commitment of the day as he joins Wake Forest WR Jahmal Banks, who announced his transfer to Nebraska on Thursday morning.

RELATED: Three thoughts on new Nebraska WR Jahmal Banks

Now that Thompson's decision is N, here are three thoughts on the addition of the former ACC standout.

=========================