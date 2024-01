Dylan Raiola, the five-star No. 1 quarterback and Nebraska football legacy, is set to step foot on campus in Lincoln next week as an early enrollee after signing with the Huskers in December.

Before that, though, Raiola is spending time down in Hawaii to play in the Polynesian Bowl (Friday at 8 p.m. CT on NFL Network) at Kūnuiākea Stadium in Honolulu.

Raiola is currently in Hawaii participating in pre-game events and activities in the lead-up to the game. He spent time speaking with Rivals.com in an exclusive interview Sunday night.

Watch that interview in the video below and on the Rivals Video YouTube channel as Raiola goes in-depth on his decision to sign with the Huskers, previews what his future looks like at Nebraska and more.