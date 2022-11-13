The Badgers have opened as a 13-point favorite over Nebraska (3-7, 2-5 Big Ten) as the Huskers look to rebound and hope to do so with Casey Thompson under center. The over/under has opened at 40.5 points.

Betting information has been released for Nebraska's upcoming game against Wisconsin, and the Huskers will be double-digit underdogs for the third consecutive week.

Through seven games, the Huskers were double-digit underdogs just one time when Oklahoma was favored by 10.5 points, and they were favorites in five of those seven games. Their game at Purdue was the only other time they were underdogs. But Nebraska has now been an underdog in four consecutive games, and its opponent has been favored by 13 points or more in the last three games (Illinois -7.5, Minnesota -15, Michigan -30.5).

The biggest factor in Nebraska being as heavy of an underdog as it has been is the absence of Thompson, who missed was out for both Minnesota and Michigan. The Huskers are hopeful that Thompson will return when they take on Wisconsin (11 a.m. ESPN) on Saturday.

Nebraska is coming off four straight losses after starting the season 3-3, the most recent defeat coming in a 34-3 drubbing at the hands of No. 3 Michigan. Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4 Big Ten) is also looking to rebound following a 24-10 loss to Iowa on Saturday.

Each team is in a similar spot with interim coaches at the helm of the program. Nebraska is 2-5 under Mickey Joseph, and the Badgers are 3-2 under Jim Leonhard.