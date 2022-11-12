Kickoff time and TV broadcast information for Nebraska and Wisconsin has been set.

The Big Ten announced that the Huskers and Wolverines will square off at 11 a.m. CT when the two teams play next Saturday in Lincoln. The game will be broadcast on BTN.

The Huskers (3-7, 2-5 Big Ten) are in the midst of a four-game losing streak. The latest came in the form of a 34-3 drubbing to Michigan on Saturday night in Ann Arbor. The latest loss comes after defeats to Purdue, Illinois and Minnesota as the Huskers will finish with a sixth straight losing season and a sixth consecutive year of missing a bowl game.

Nebraska will look to rebound against another tough opponent as Wisconsin (5-5, 3-4) comes to Memorial Stadium led by All-Big Ten caliber running back Braelon Allen.

The Badgers won two straight – over Purdue and Maryland – but are coming off a 24-10 loss to Iowa on Saturday. Wisconsin is 3-2 overall since interim coach Jim Leonhard took over. Nebraska is 2-5 since interim coach Mickey Joseph took over.